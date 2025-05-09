Nat’l Primary Education Week-2025 begins on May 10 | School News

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the Directorate of Primary Education here, where Primary Education Medal-2024 will be awarded in recognition to outstanding contributions in the field of primary education.

The National Primary Education Week-2025 is set to begin on May 10, with the theme "Ensure quality education, Build a Discrimination-Free Bangladesh".

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the Directorate of Primary Education here, where Primary Education Medal-2024 will be awarded in recognition to outstanding contributions in the field of primary education.

Education Adviser Professor Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar is expected to inaugurate the primary education week and distribute Primary Education Medal 2024 as the chief guest.