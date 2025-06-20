Natore mango season peaks with high yields; prices remain a pleasant surprise | Miscellaneous News

From the quiet village orchards to the bustling market squares, the district is humming with the sweet scent of ripened fruit, a heady reminder of nature’s generosity and the region’s mango-growing prowess.

With summer in full bloom, Natore finds itself basking in the golden glow of a mango season that is as bountiful as it is beautiful.

Often mentioned in the same breath as the famed mango belts of Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi and Naogaon, Natore stands tall with its vibrant offering of both beloved classics and an ever-expanding gallery of exotic cultivars.

The markets are alive with colour and conversation.

Glimmering heaps of mangoes — from blushing pinks to sun-drenched yellows — are drawing in buyers from near and far.

Prices, mercifully, remain a pleasant surprise. “This is one of the best years in terms of both variety and value,” beams Liton, a cheerful trader busy weighing baskets of Gopalbhog.

Mangoes here range from Tk 15 to Tk 60 per kilogram, making the king of fruits a daily indulgence rather than a rare treat.

A Market Awash with Mangoes

In the heart of the mango trade, Ahmadpur in Baraigram upazila and Tamaltala in Bagatipara are seeing a frenzy of activity.

These two wholesale hubs have transformed into vibrant epicentres, where voices rise above the rustle of mango-laden sacks and the clang of truck gates slamming shut.

No fewer than ten truckloads of mangoes leave Tamaltala for Dhaka every day, say traders Uzzal Hossain, Lalon Ali and Mosharraf Hossain, their eyes gleaming with the thrill of brisk business.

Even more make their journey from Ahmadpur, destined for cities across the nation.

At these wholesale centres, a maund of mangoes fetches anything from Tk 500 to Tk 1,500, depending on the variety and freshness.

Tradition Meets Tempting Newcomers

Selim Reza, a proud recipient of the National Agriculture Award and a lifelong mango cultivator, stands among his trees with a knowing smile.

“Gopalbhog, Langra, Mohanbhog, Lakshmanbhog, Khirsapat, Rani Pochondo and Mallika are ruling the markets right now. But the season has more to offer. Soon, late bloomers like Amrapali, Nag Fazli, Surma Fazli and Maharaj Fazli will arrive,” he shares.

There is a quiet revolution taking place in the orchards of Natore. Once known only for traditional favourites, the district is now making waves with mangoes few Bangladeshis have tasted — names like Katimon, Bandikuri, Kyuzai, Totapuri, and the intriguingly named Banana Mango. These rare varieties, grown with care and curiosity, are adding new flavours to the local mango narrative.

And there’s more. The NAS hybrids — NAS-1 through NAS-5 — have captured imaginations and markets alike. These large-fruited, high-yielding varieties bring not just impressive sizes but also thrilling textures and flavours. NAS-4 glows round and vibrant, while NAS-5 is loved for bearing fruit twice in a season, a gift few growers can resist.

Flavours from Afar, Rooted in Natore

Natore’s orchards now tell an international tale. Indian-origin gems like Arunika, Arunima, Hamilton, Arkanilachal, and Ambika are flourishing beside American showstoppers such as Kent, Keitt, and Austin. Thailand’s blushing Red Palmer joins the chorus, creating a truly global mango medley.

Local innovations sing their own sweet notes — Gauomoti and BARI-4, proudly developed by Bangladeshi researchers, are flourishing in select gardens and fetching handsome prices on Dhaka’s high-end supermarket shelves and online stores.

Even the elusive Ashwini mango, grown only in a few blessed pockets of the district, finds its place in this celebration of variety.

A Golden Harvest After Grey Skies

Nature had its moments of mischief earlier in the season, with nor’westers and hailstorms threatening the harvest. But the trees stood strong, and the yield tells a story of triumph.

Habibur Rahman Khan, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Natore, estimates this year’s mango production at around 73,000 metric tonnes.

“Although the season began with some setbacks, the overall yield has been promising. This abundance is ensuring consumers get mangoes at reasonable prices," he says.

