Nawab Salimullah’s Birth Anniversary celebrated at DU | University News

The 153rd birth anniversary of Nawab Sir Salimullah was celebrated today with grand arrangements at the historic Salimullah Muslim Hall of the University of Dhaka. Although Salimullah’s birth date is June 7, due to the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, it was decided to observe the event on June 24.

It is known that during the previous Awami League government, Nawab Salimullah was never officially commemorated. Many say that both the past government and the university administration tried to obscure the contribution of this Muslim ruler to the founding of Dhaka University.

On the occasion of the day, various programs began in the morning. A colorful rally was brought out from the Salimullah Muslim Hall premises, which paraded around the campus. The rally was led by the honorable Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan.

Participating with him in the rally were Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Sayma Haque Bidisha, Treasurer Professor Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, and Hall Provost Dr. Abdullah-Al-Mamun.

In the evening, following the rally, a discussion meeting and closing ceremony were held in the hall premises. The discussion was presided over by the Provost of Salimullah Muslim Hall, Dr. Abdullah-Al-Mamun.

The chief guest at the event was Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan. Highlighting Nawab Salimullah’s historical contribution, he said, “Nawab Salimullah’s contribution behind the founding of Dhaka University is undeniable. This university is a realization of his dream and efforts.”

“Acknowledging someone’s contribution is very important. Even though the previous administration tried to conceal his role, we are expressing our gratitude to him”, he added.

Treasurer Professor M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, “If Nawab Salimullah would not take the initiative to establish Dhaka University, perhaps today’s Bangladesh would not have achieved independence. His contribution is eternally memorable in the nation’s history. Just as he was a guide for the awakening of the Bengalis, he was also an honorable figure among Muslim rulers, like Khalifa Harunur Rashid.”

Special remarks were given by the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Dr. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, and author and researcher Professor Dr. Md. Alamgir. Other guests present included members of the Nawab family, convenor of the Dhaka University Alumni Association Shamsuzzaman Dudu, member-secretary A. T. M. Abdul Bari Danny, and Vice Presidents of the Salimullah Hall Alumni Association Nasir Uddin Mahmud and Abul Kashem Chowdhury.

Throughout the day, essay and quiz competitions were held in which students participated by focusing on the life and contributions of Nawab Salimullah.

At the end of the event, a dinner was arranged with the participation of guests, teachers, students, and alumni.