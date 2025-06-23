NBR officials begin pen-down strike again | Miscellaneous News

The NBR Reform Unity Council, a platform comprising NBR officials, on Saturday announced the programme at a press conference at its headquarters.

Officials and employees started a sit-in and pen-down programme at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka on Monday morning, demanding logical reforms in the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR officials started the three-hour protest wearing burial clothes at 9am.

Council’s President and Additional Commissioner Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar and General Secretary and Additional Tax Commissioner Sehela Siddiqua reiterated their demand for rational reforms within the revenue board.

They previously declared the Chairman “persona non grata” on the NBR premises.

Criticising the NBR Reform Committee formed on June 19, the council demanded proper representation within the body.

The six-member committee, formed to amend revenue ordinances, comprises officials from the tax, customs and VAT wings but excludes any representatives from the reform council.

Besides, no consultation was held with the council beforehand, they said.

The government issued an ordinance on May 12 abolishing the NBR and the Internal Resources Division (IRD), replacing them with two new divisions: Revenue Policy Division and Revenue Management Division.

Since then, NBR officials under the Reform Unity Council have been staging various protest programmes.

source : UNB