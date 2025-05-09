NCP calls for ‘greater rally’ after Jummah prayer demanding AL ban | Miscellaneous News

Hasnat said preparations for the stage in the SAARC Fountain area have already begun, hoping that it will draw a huge crowd.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called for a greater rally demanding a political ban on the fallen Awami League in the capital after the Jummah prayer.

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the party’s southern zone, made the call on Friday morning, urging people from all walks of life to attend the event to be held in front of the fountain located east of the residence of the chief adviser and in front of Hotel Intercontinental.

"There will be a sea of people," he said, adding that people will see who truly wants to ban the AL."

The party’s northern zone chief organizer Sarjis Alam, who had been in his hometown Panchagarh on Thursday night when the students led by the NCP took position in front of the state guesthouse Jamuna on the demand, joined the protests on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami, Inquilab Mancha, Islamic Movement, AB Party, and other political parties have also expressed their solidarity.

A group of students, led by the NCP gathered in front of the Chief Adviser's residence on Wednesday night demanding a political ban on the AL.

The demonstration began around 10pm under the leadership of Hasnat Abdullah.