NCP to announce July Declaration as govt fails, says Nahid | Politics News

The National Citizen Party on Sunday said that it would announce the July Declaration on its own as the interim government had failed to make the promised declaration reflecting the background and spirit of the July uprising.

The party convener Nahid Islam said this at a press conference at its central office in the capital’s Banglamotor area.

The press conference was organised to unveil the party’s programmes from July 1 to August 5 to mark the first anniversary of the July uprising.

Nahid said that the student leaders, who lead the July uprising, demanded the July Declaration reflecting the historical background of the uprising and to ensure its constitutional recognition and the dignity of martyrs and others.

He said that the interim government in December in the past year promised to make the declaration based on a national consensus.

‘It was to be made within 30 working days. We did not see any government initiative,’ said Nahid and added that the government did not keep its promise.

As a result, the NCP, with students and people, will announce the July Declaration at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3, he said.

The party will also raise the demand to incorporate the July Declaration in the constitution of the country.

He also said that the party’s manifesto would be announced on the same day.

The observance programmes will also include ‘July March’ in all districts from July 1 to July 30, observing ‘Anti-discrimination Martyr Day’ on July 16 to mark the death of Abu Sayeed, who was shot dead by the police on that day in 2024 in Rangpur, and observing ‘Student-people’s liberation day’ on August 5.

Nahid said that the party leaders would visit all the districts to observe the uprising anniversary with people aiming at building the country.

NCP formed a committee with the party chief organiser for north Sarjis Alam as convener and joint convener Anik Roy as member secretary to hold the countrywide march.

The party chief organiser for South Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis, Anik and other central leaders were present at the press conference.

On December 30, 2024, the chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam announced that the government would prepare the July Declaration based on national consensus as Students Against Discrimination along with National Citizens’ Committee leaders took the initiative to announce the declaration on December 31.

Welcoming the government announcement, the students later refrained from announcing the declaration on December 31.

source : newage