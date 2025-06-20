NCP to approve its constitution today | Politics News

The party was officially launched on February 28, 2025 at a mass rally on Manik Mia Avenue by student leaders who played a pivotal role in the successful mass uprising of July-August 2024.

The National Citizens Party is set to approve its constitution in a general meeting at its temporary office in the capital’s Bangla Motor on Friday.

This uprising ended the 15-year rule of the Awami League regime.

The preamble of the draft constitution said that the NCP, upholding the spirit of the mass uprising, had emerged as a new political organisation based on democracy, public welfare, inclusion, and good governance.

It said that the party’s main goals were to empower the people, establish true democracy, build a corruption-free state and society, ensure social justice, and develop a sustainable economic structure.

‘1947 marked the beginning of our political self-determination, 1971 represented the realisation of our independence, and 2024 is our opportunity to create a new national narrative,’ the party said in its preamble.

They also said that the designations of the top posts would be the president and the secretary, but it was yet to be finalised whether the president would be elected through direct voting or not.

The sources also said that the party, after adopting the constitution, would submit an application to the Election Commission for registration.

They added that the party’s manifesto would be finalised later.

In its draft constitution, the NCP outlined its comprehensive goals and objectives aimed at reshaping the political and social landscape of Bangladesh.

The party’s agenda focused on strengthening democracy, promoting social justice, and fostering economic self-reliance.

The party vowed to safeguard every citizen’s freedom of expression, voting rights and the right to organise.

Their objectives included eliminating socio-economic inequality, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and employment, and establishing a corruption-free and efficient administration.

source : newage