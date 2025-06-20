NCP to approve its constitution today | Politics News

The National Citizens Party is set to approve its constitution in a general meeting at its temporary office in the capital’s Bangla Motor on Friday.The party was officially launched on February 28, 2025 at a mass rally on Manik Mia Avenue by student leaders who played a pivotal role in the successful mass uprising of July-August 2024.
This uprising ended the 15-year rule of the Awami League regime.
The preamble of the draft constitution said that the NCP, upholding the spirit of the mass uprising, had emerged as a new political organisation based on democracy, public welfare, inclusion, and good governance.
It said that the party’s main goals were to empower the people, establish true democracy, build a corruption-free state and society, ensure social justice, and develop a sustainable economic structure.
‘1947 marked the beginning of our political self-determination, 1971 represented the realisation of our independence, and 2024 is our opportunity to create a new national narrative,’ the party said in its preamble.According to the party sources, the constitution included a provision that the political council would be the highest forum of the party, and the 13 members of the council would be elected through direct voting by the councilors.
They also said that the designations of the top posts would be the president and the secretary, but it was yet to be finalised whether the president would be elected through direct voting or not.
The sources also said that the party, after adopting the constitution, would submit an application to the Election Commission for registration.
They added that the party’s manifesto would be finalised later.
In its draft constitution, the NCP outlined its comprehensive goals and objectives aimed at reshaping the political and social landscape of Bangladesh.
The party’s agenda focused on strengthening democracy, promoting social justice, and fostering economic self-reliance.NCP emphasised its commitment to establishing a robust, participatory and accountable democracy.
The party vowed to safeguard every citizen’s freedom of expression, voting rights and the right to organise.
Their objectives included eliminating socio-economic inequality, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and employment, and establishing a corruption-free and efficient administration.The party also aims to uphold the rule of law, justice, and human rights, promote quality education with an emphasis on science and innovation, guarantee equal opportunities for all regardless of background and foster economic freedom and self-reliance for the people.
