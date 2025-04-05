NCP will not accept rehabilitation of Awami League: Akhtar Hossain | Miscellaneous News

"If anyone from the Awami League dares to join any programme of NCP in any way, we will resist and hand them over to the law. We believe that those who established fascism in Bangladesh have no moral right to do politics in the country," he said.

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said they will never accept the rehabilitation of the Awami League, accusing the ousted party of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Bangladesh.

"If anyone from the Awami League dares to join any programme of NCP in any way, we will resist and hand them over to the law. We believe that those who established fascism in Bangladesh have no moral right to do politics in the country," he said.

Akhtar said this while talking to local journalists after attending a discussion held with NCP organizers at the Rangpur Chamber Building Auditorium on Friday night.

In response to a question, he said, "In the current situation in Bangladesh, it is crucial to bring to justice those who committed genocide during the 2024 mass uprising."

"This trial should not only focus on individuals, but also address the crimes against humanity that the Awami League, as a party, has inflicted on Bangladesh," he added.

Akhtar Hossain said the NCP, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens Committee are distinct and independent organizations.

"NCP will operate as a political party, while the National Citizens Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will continue to work to implement the aspirations of the July Uprising as political and civil society platforms," He added.

Akhtar said, "All the organizations are certainly making decisions based on their own views."

"We think that activities of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens Committee have come to an end with the joining of many people to NCP from those two platforms. We are currently working with NCP," he said.

Regarding the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, in Bangkok, NCP Member Secretary stated, "The Chief Adviser has reflected the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh."

"However, it is essential to follow the appropriate bilateral and international frameworks in dealing with India. The relationship between Bangladesh and India should not be seen as one between any political party and a foreign nation," he added.

"The interim government must take all necessary steps to ensure the trial of Sheikh Hasina. The people of Bangladesh want a solution to the Teesta and Ganga water-sharing and border-killing issues," he said.

At the event, Akhtar urged all political parties to cooperate the reform initiatives that the interim government has taken.

NCP joint chief organizer Farzana Dina and leaders of various levels of Bangladesh Democratic Students' Union, Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement, and National Citizens' Committee were, among others, present at the event.

Source:UNB