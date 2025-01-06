Nctb must ensure accurate textbook info

Textbooks serve as primary sources of knowledge for millions of students. Unlike other forms of media, their content is often treated as incontrovertible truth. Mistakes in these texts, whether intentional or inadvertent, can mislead students and erode their trust in educational institutions. The inclusion of erroneous or contradictory information is more than an editorial lapse -- it is a failure to uphold the intellectual integrity of education.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) carries a significant responsibility: shaping the minds of future generations by presenting accurate, well-researched, and unambiguous information. However, recent revelations regarding errors in NCTB textbooks raise serious concerns about the rigour of the board's editorial and fact-checking processes.

The misrepresentation of events from the July uprising is both alarming and unacceptable. Fifth-grade Bangla textbooks erroneously replace the name of martyr Nafisa Hossain with "Nahiyan," a name that cannot be verified as linked to the uprising. Similarly, textbooks for classes nine and ten offer conflicting dates for the death of Abu Sayed, a student leader whose defiance became an emblem of resistance. These inconsistencies not only undermine the credibility of the NCTB but also risk distorting a critical chapter in the country's history for students.

The Daily Star published two reports on the issue. One on January 2 with the headline "Wrong name of July martyr printed in textbook" and another on January 5 titled "NCTB prints wrong date for Abu Sayed's death in textbook".

The July uprising represents one of the most defining moments in the fight for justice and democracy. The sacrifices of students such as Abu Sayed, Golam Nafiz, and Anas are etched into the collective memory of the nation. For many, these stories are personal; they evoke the pain, courage, and unity of a people fighting against oppression. Any error in documenting these events trivialises their significance and risks misinforming a generation about the struggles that shaped their present.

The NCTB must take immediate and transparent steps to rectify these mistakes. Correcting errors in the digital versions of textbooks, as suggested by the board, is a necessary first step, but it is far from sufficient. The board must establish stringent fact-checking and cross-referencing mechanisms to prevent such mistakes from occurring in the first place. Additionally, involving historians, educators, and subject-matter experts in the review process could ensure a higher standard of accuracy and credibility.

The July uprising is a story of resistance, sacrifice, and the unwavering spirit of the people. It deserves to be told with precision and reverence. For the NCTB, the stakes could not be higher. Mistakes in textbooks erode trust, compromise education, and risk distorting the narrative.

