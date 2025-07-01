New policy on transfer of Education Cadre issued | College News

They have to apply through website (www.shed.gov.bd, www.dshe.gov.bd) of Secondary and Higher Education , and the form available in the link (www.emis.gov.bd) As per the posting policy, Associate Professor/ Professor/ Vice Principal/ Principal/ and all the postings and institutional positions of divisional cities along with Gazipur, Narayangonj, Cumilla city corporation will be entrusted with the ministry and the rest will be with Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

Ministry of Education has issued a fresh policy regarding the BCS General Education Cadre Officials transfer. On Monday Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education has issued this policy. Notice has also been released along with the policy.

In the new transfer policy, it has been said that the government college teachers’ transfer- posting policy-2020 has been corrected and it will be effective from 30 June 2025. In order to make transfer- posting policy easier the following directions have been declared. According to the policy, the candidates should apply for posting on transfer from lecturer to professor, Vice Principal and Principal updating their PDS to apply.

Application based on posting will be taken by institutional heads and it cannot be kept pending. Application without online will not be accepted. After taking the application by the principals, the Ministry / DSHE will evaluate it every 15 days and will be sent to the proper authority for consideration. Any teacher/officer will not be entitled to apply newly within 3 months after submitting the application. One applicant will get highest 5 choices of institutions. The authorities will declare or upload the results of the applicants after the completion of official procedure. No non-cadre official will be entitled to apply for posting on transfer.

Creating pressure or presenting half- government letter ( DO Letter) will be considered a undue behaviour. Incomplete and without updated PDS will not be taken into consideration.