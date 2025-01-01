New year celebration turns tragic as ssc candidate dies from rooftop fall

According to family members and locals, Ishtiak was celebrating on the rooftop of his friend's residence in Kalikapur area. The incident occurred when Ishtiak, reportedly distracted by his mobile phone, lost his footing, leading to a fatal fall.

Tragedy struck in Natore's Baraigram upazila last night as a SSC candidate fell to his death from the rooftop of a three-story building during celebrations on the New Year's Eve.

The deceased, identified as Ishtiak, was a student at St Joseph High School in the upazila's Bonpara area.

According to family members and locals, Ishtiak was celebrating on the rooftop of his friend's residence in Kalikapur area. The incident occurred when Ishtiak, reportedly distracted by his mobile phone, lost his footing, leading to a fatal fall.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local clinic where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Baraigram Police Station.

Further action will be taken if the family files a formal complaint in this regard, the OC added.

