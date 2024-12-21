No alternative to learning English: NU VC

Dr. Amanullah said that researches show that the graduates of our country cannot earn respect often because of lacking in English language skills. “National University is going to speed up its efforts to enhance the academic English enabling its students, especially those willing to study abroad on different scholarship programme,” said the NU Vice-chancellor.

There is no alternative to having English language skills to face challenges of the time. Students should concentrate more on learning the language to equip them better to have access to global knowledge and meet the need of the modern world.

The Vice-chancellor of the National University (NU) Professor Dr. ASM Amanullah expressed the view while speaking as the Chief Guest on an occasion at the city’s Government Teachers’ Training College on Saturday.

Dr. Amanullah said that researches show that the graduates of our country cannot earn respect often because of lacking in English language skills. “National University is going to speed up its efforts to enhance the academic English enabling its students, especially those willing to study abroad on different scholarship programme,” said the NU Vice-chancellor.

He also stressed the need for learning English to uphold the image and dignity of Bangladeshis across the globe. Among others present on the occasion are- , Principal of Government Teachers’ Training College Professor Rezia Sultana, Director of BRAC Institute of Languages Dr. Shaila Sultana and President of English Teachers’ Association of Bangladesh (ETAB) Masum Billah.