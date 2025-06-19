No govt decision yet on formation of truth commission: Law Ministry | interim government News

The ministry, in an official release, clarified the matter, saying that recent reports in certain media outlets have presented the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul's comments on the proposed Truth and Reconciliation Commission in a fragmented manner

The Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry today said no government decision has been made regarding the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"The law adviser, in his most recent statement, said that discussions will be held with political parties, student leadership, and experts at an appropriate time to consider the way forward on this matter," the release said.

He further reiterated a point he had made in earlier remarks - that the idea of forming a Truth and Reconciliation Commission may be considered only after justice is delivered for the mass killings committed during the July uprising, and only if leaders of the deposed party express public remorse," it added.

source : BSS