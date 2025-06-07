No objection to election time if key reforms implemented: NCP | Miscellaneous News

‘If effective measures are taken within this timeframe to implement the July Charter, the July Declaration, and key structural reforms, we will have no objection to the proposed election schedule,’ NCP convenor Nahid Islam said.

The National Citizen Party has said that it will have no objection to holding the national election by April next year if key reforms and constitutional changes are ensured by the time.

Nahid said, ‘We believe that if the July Declaration and July Charter are fulfilled and a timeline for the election is announced, it would meet the nation’s expectations’.

‘At the same time, if reforms and justice are made visible to ensure a level playing field and neutrality of the administration, we have no objection to the government’s declaration to hold elections by April next year,’ he added.

Nahid, however, said, ‘The reforms must be visible before the election is organised, and in line with national expectations, a Constituent Assembly election must be arranged to implement a new constitution.’

The NCP reaction came after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus this evening announced that the next national election will take place in the first half of April 2026.