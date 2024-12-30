No relation of govt with proclamation of July uprising: Shafiq

Responding to a question, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said, “Until the proclamation is made, it’s not clear to us and we cannot clarify it."

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the government has no relation with initiative of the proclamation of July uprising by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on December 31.

"This is a private initiative. We are considering it as a private initiative. It is not related to the government, and there is no involvement of the government with this," he told a press conference in front of the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is set to unveil the Proclamation of the July Uprising on December 31.

CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir, Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were present.

Source: BSS