Non-communicable diseases on rise: NU VC Dr. Amanullah | University News

Non-communicable diseases are on the rise in recent times. Heart-complications top the list of such diseases.

The observation was made by Vice-chancellor (VC) of National University (NU) Professor Dr. ASM Amanullah in a seminar on Cardiovascular Diseases at the NU campus in Gazipur on Wednesday.

The chief cardiac surgeon of LabAid Specialised Hospital Dr. Prof. Lutfur Rahmam also spoke on the occasion chaired by NU VC Dr. Amanullah.

NU VC said , "Sedentary life-style, lack of awareness and consumption of unhealthy food are key factors leading to heart diseases."

The famous heart surgeon of international reputation Dr. Lutfur Rahman said, Too much consumption of saturated food, irregular lifestyle and ignorance about risks of heart diseases are responsible for the increase heart-failure leading to death

In a powerpoint presentation he elaborately showed various causes behind and remedies to heart diseases.

Among others present at the meeting were Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Md. Lutfor Rahaman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Islam, Treasurer Professor Dr. A T M Zafrul Azam, Deans (acting) of various faculties, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, teachers, high-ranked officials, and staff of the university.