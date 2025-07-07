None involved in mob violence will be spared: Home Adviser | Miscellaneous News

None involved in mob violence will be spared: Home Adviser

Jahangir said Industrial Police, an important unit of the police force, has a shortage of manpower. Despite the fact, they are working hard to ensure safety and security of country's industries.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has warned all against any sort of mob violence in the country.

“None involved in mob violence will be spared. Action is being taken against all of them, no matter how much powerful they are. They will be detected and exposed to justice,” he warned.

The Home Adviser said this while talking to journalists after visiting the Industrial Police Headquarters and Uttara Purba Police Station in the capital Sunday afternoon.

He mentioned that although the number of mob violence has decreased significantly, such incidents have occurred again in some areas recently.

“We are taking a tough stance on this matter. If anyone is found instigating mobs, will also be brought to book,” he said.

The adviser said seven people have already been arrested in an incident of mob violence in Rangpur.

“We did not get much news about mob violence or similar crimes in the past. Now all information is now available thanks to the media and information technology,” he said.

The advisor said that manpower of the Industrial Police should be strengthened with the expansion of the industries and factories in the country. The government is working to resolve the issue, he said.

In response to a question regarding the national election, the adviser said creating an environment congenial for elections is not only the job of the law enforcement agencies.

It’s the joint responsibility of the Election Commission, administration and political parties participating in the elections, he opined.

“We have no shortage of preparation. We are working towards organizing a fair election and making all preparations to control the law and order,” he said.

Industrial Police Chief and Additional IGP Gazi Jasim Uddin along with senior officers of police were present.

Source: BSS