Nothing to be panicked of HMPV, should remain alert, says BSMMU VC

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) of BSMMU Prof Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman Howlader addressed the seminar as the special guest.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shahinul Alam today said Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is an old virus, so everyone should remain alert, not to be panicked.

“We should follow hygiene rules including washing hands and using masks, he said adding that BSMMU has all kinds of preparations for testing HMPV and treating the patients infected with it,”.

The VC said while speaking as the chief guest at a special seminar organized by Internal Medicine Department at the University.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) of BSMMU Prof Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman Howlader addressed the seminar as the special guest.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr. Md. Abul Kalam Azad presided over the function while internal medicine department Prof Dr. Sohel Mahmud Arafat presented the keynote paper.

Md. Mujibur Rahman Howlader said that although there is no reason to be panicked about HMPV, but need to be vigilant. Especially, the patients with low immunity should be more careful.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr. Md. Abul Kalam Azad said creating public awareness on this issue is very important.

Neonatal Medicine Department Chairman Prof Dr. MA Mannan said if a mother is infected with this virus; then there is no problem for breastfeeding to her child.

Source: BSS