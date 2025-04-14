NSU celebrates Bangla New Year | University News

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, highlighted the cultural significance of the day.

North South University (NSU) welcomed the Bangla New Year 1432 with great enthusiasm and vibrant celebrations on campus on Monday (April 14), reflecting the rich heritage and traditions of Bengali culture.

The entire campus was beautifully adorned with colourful decorations to mark the festive occasion. The celebrations began in the morning with a spirited Boishakhi Shobhajatra, followed by a series of cultural performances. The cultural segment featured an exciting mix of dance, music, and a flash mob highlighting the creative spirit of the NSU community, said a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of NSU; Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor; Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge); Dr. Ahmed Tazmeen, Registrar; and other distinguished members of the BOT and university administration.

In his remarks, Azim Uddin Ahmed extended warm New Year greetings to all faculty members, students, officers, and staff. He emphasized the importance of unity in ensuring NSU’s continued progress and development.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, highlighted the cultural significance of the day. He stated, “The first day of the Bengali New Year is deeply rooted in our identity. We aspire to build a nation of harmony and inclusiveness by preserving our native traditions. At North South University, we are committed to fostering a culture of moral and ethical values through collaborative efforts between our students and faculty.”

The vibrant cultural program was organized by the North South University Shangskritik Shangathan, while the day-long Boishakhi Mela was arranged by the North South University Social Services Club. Both segments drew large crowds and were widely appreciated by attendees for showcasing the essence of Bengali life and traditions.

The event was a resounding success and served as a reminder of the university’s dedication to celebrating cultural diversity and promoting community spirit.