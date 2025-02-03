NSU celebrates ‘Saraswati Puja’ | University News

Professor Abdur Rob Khan, “This program is a testimony to the diversity that defines our institution. NSU has always been where students from all backgrounds, cultures, and religions come together to learn, share, and grow.”

North South University (NSU) commemorated Saraswati Puja 2025, a revered festival among the Hindu community, honoring the goddess of knowledge, music, art, and culture.

The event commenced with traditional rituals, including Puja Opening and Pushpanjali Offerings, said a press release on Monday.

North South University Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury presided over the program. Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Honorable Adviser, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the Chief Guest. Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, NSU, was present as a Special Guest. Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (IC), was also present.

Professor Dipak Kumar Mitra, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences, NSU delivered a welcoming address.

Professor Abdur Rob Khan, “This program is a testimony to the diversity that defines our institution. NSU has always been where students from all backgrounds, cultures, and religions come together to learn, share, and grow.”

Chief Guest Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar praised the institution's inclusive and non-communal atmosphere, highlighting the active participation of students from all backgrounds. He told the students, “We must maintain harmony, respect all religions, and foster a humane, knowledge-based society to build a beautiful future,” he said.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said, “North South University promotes an inclusive and multicultural environment where students from different backgrounds unite. NSU will continue to uphold these values and create a space where diversity is celebrated, and every student feels a sense of belonging.”

Among others, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members, staff, parents, and students from different university departments were also present at the event. This year’s celebrations underscored NSU's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community.

Prasad Distribution provided a moment of spiritual nourishment while cultural performances continued throughout the day, including an exceptional classical performance by guest artists. The festivities concluded with Aroti, Pradeep Prajwalan, and the traditional Dhunuchi Dance, symbolizing joy and celebration.