NSU Hosts Final Round of 24th ‘Chinese Bridge’ | University News

The venue was packed on the day of the event. Over 400 attendees, including, Mr. Li Shaopeng, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bangladesh, Prof.

On May 29 the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students Final Round in Bangladesh hosted by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and organized by the Confucius Institute at North South University, with co-organization by the Confucius Institutes at the University of Dhaka and the Sando Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom, was successfully held in the grand auditorium of North South University.

This year’s competition, themed “One World, One Family”, was open to all university-level Chinese language learners across Bangladesh. After preliminary rounds, 10 finalists competed in the final, which included a quiz on Chinese knowledge, themed speeches, and cultural performances such as songs, dances, and martial arts.

The venue was packed on the day of the event. Over 400 attendees, including, Mr. Li Shaopeng, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Bangladesh, Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor, NSU, Prof. Abdur Rob Khan Treasurer and Pro-Vice-Chancellor in-charge, NSU, Prof. Md.

Rizwanul Islam Dean, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, NSU, as well as directors of Confucius Institutes/Classrooms in Bangladesh, representatives of Chinese enterprises, media from both countries, university students, members of the public, and Chinese language enthusiasts, came together to witness this grand celebration of language and culture. The event was widely covered by the media and live-streamed online.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Bulbul Siddiqi, Director of the Confucius Institute at North South University, praised the “Chinese Bridge” competition for inspiring students’ passion for the Chinese language and culture, serving as a crucial platform for showcasing talents and promoting exchanges. He encouraged students to pursue Chinese language studies as a means of enhancing their future careers.

Vice-Chancellor of North South University, Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury emphasized that the “Chinese Bridge” competition is not only a competition for language skills but also a bridge for cultural exchange between Chinese and Bangladeshi youth. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, he expressed hope that young people from both countries would use language as a link to deepen understanding and cooperation and to write a new chapter of friendship.

The final consisted of two sections. The first half featured a quiz segment on Chinese knowledge, during which contestants demonstrated a profound understanding of the Chinese language, culture, national conditions, and China-Bangladesh relations. The second half showcased themed speeches and talent performances based on the theme “One World, One Family.”

Contestants shared their personal stories about connecting with China, their love for the Chinese language, and their reflections on cultural exchange, highlighting the ideals and responsibilities of Bangladeshi youth. The talent segment was vibrant and diverse, including Chinese songs, traditional instruments, classical dance, martial arts, crosstalk, and tea ceremony displays, all earning waves of applause.

After a rigorous evaluation by the judges, Md. Bappy Sheikh won the championship and will represent Bangladesh at the global final in China. Sadia Khan and Umme Shams Most. Jannatun Nahar received the second prize, while Md. Adnan Sakib, Rabeya Akter, and Tasnia Islam Papri were awarded the third prize. Md. Kawsar, Sinthia Zaman Alif, Md Mirazul Islam, and Adiati Ikbal Deya received excellence awards.

Crests were presented to participating institution representatives, and all contestants and their dedicated instructors were awarded certificates in recognition of their strong support and contributions to the event.

During the event, students from North South University, teachers and students from CI at NSU, and children from the BIT school gave Chinese classical dance performances, bilingual poetry recitations, and children's song choruses, adding a lively atmosphere and cultural charm to the occasion.