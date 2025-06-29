NSU Hosts Grand Inauguration Ceremony of Social Business Academia Dialogue | University News

North South University (NSU), in collaboration with the Yunus Centre, hosts a day-long program and inauguration ceremony for the Social Business Academia Dialogue and the 3zero club convention today (Sunday). The highlight of the event was the formal inauguration of three groundbreaking centers at NSU.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Nurjahan Begum, Hon’ble Adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished special guests included Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, Hon’ble Adviser to the Ministry of Social Welfare; Dr. Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and former Vice President of the World Bank; Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Chief Advisor’s Office; Erik Solheim, former Norwegian Minister of Climate and the Environment and former Executive Director of UN Environment; and Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of North South University and Chairman of City Bank.

A special video message from Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, was played during the ceremony. In his message, Professor Yunus said, “Social business is not only just an idea. This is now a social movement. NSU has long been a pioneer academic institution for Social Business in Bangladesh. By hosting social business forums and fostering a culture of innovation, NSU has set a strong example for others to follow.”

Chief Guest Nurjahan Begum stated, “To achieve sustainable growth, we must address the three zeros by setting aside profit and personal interests. Our focus needs to be on creating social impact, fostering environmental sustainability, and ensuring the well-being of our communities. Therefore, promoting accessible healthcare and prioritizing public health must be integral to our growth strategy.”

Aziz Al Kaiser said, “The challenges the world faces today require innovative solutions. That is why socially conscious businesses and the concept of the three zeros resonate so strongly. The road ahead won’t be easy, but with unity of purpose and shared ideas, there is nothing we cannot overcome.”

The ceremony was presided over by Professor Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of NSU and Chairman of Grameen Bank, who also served as the host of the program. In his opening remarks, he stated, “This gathering marks another significant step in North South University’s journey to nurture responsible, ethical, and visionary leaders who are prepared to tackle complex social issues on a global scale. These newly inaugurated centers reflect our continued dedication to integrating ethical awareness and sustainability into every aspect of our curriculum.”