NSU Hosts Seminar with China Chamber of Commerce | University News

The seminar focused on how Chinese language education can support the localized development of textile and garment enterprises, promote the growth of Chinese-funded businesses in Bangladesh, and facilitate China–Bangladesh cooperation in the textile sector.

A seminar between the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles and North South University (NSU), was successfully held at the Syndicate Hall, North South University On June 1, 2025.

Mr. Wang Weidong, Textile Director, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles; Mr. Benajir Ahmed, Member, NSU Board of Trustees; Mr. Aziz Al Kaiser, Member, NSU Board of Trustees; Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor, North South University; Dr Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration; Professor Dr. AKM Waresul Karim, Dean, School of Business & Economics, North South University; Ms. Ma Xiaoyan, Chinese Director, Confucius Institute (CI), North South University; Dr. Bulbul Ashraf Siddiqi, Local Director, Confucius Institute (CI), North South University; 23 business representatives from the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles; heads of various departments of the School of Business and Economics at North South University; and NSU alumni attended the seminar.

The seminar focused on how Chinese language education can support the localized development of textile and garment enterprises, promote the growth of Chinese-funded businesses in Bangladesh, and facilitate China–Bangladesh cooperation in the textile sector.

The meeting was hosted by Dr. Bulbul Ashraf Siddiqi, Local Director of the Confucius Institute at NSU. At the beginning of the seminar, Ms. Ma Xiaoyan, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, gave a brief overview of the CI at NSU and a detailed report on the development of the "Chinese + Textile" textbook, resources and teaching achievements. She emphasized that the integration of language and vocational skills education has become increasingly important as cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the textile industry continues to deepen. She stated that CI at NSU will continue to develop a curriculum system that better aligns with the needs of enterprises.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of North South University, extended a warm welcome to the delegation. He mentioned North South University’s extensive cooperation with Chinese universities and enterprises and stated that the university will continue to provide talent support and policy consultation services for Chinese companies in the future. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, he expressed hope that this seminar would serve as a new starting point for industry-academia cooperation in the textile and garment sector.

Dr. Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, stated in his speech that Bangladesh and China have enjoyed long-standing and close cooperation in textile, as well as other sectors. He encouraged students to study Chinese diligently to enhance their employability and competitiveness. He also expressed hope that the Confucius Institute would offer relevant courses to provide talent support for textile and garment enterprises in both countries.

Mr. Wang Weidong, Textile Director of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, expressed his hope that textiles will be used as a link and education as a bridge to achieve mutual empowerment through cooperation in vocational education and infrastructure development. This would help facilitate the efficient allocation of human and industrial resources, provide innovative practices for regional economic integration, and jointly build a new model of open, inclusive, and sustainable cooperation in South Asia and start a new chapter in the China-Bangladesh partnership.

During the seminar, representatives from Chinese enterprises and faculty, students, and alumni of NSU, engaged in an open discussion on topics such as talent cultivation, internships and employment, and enterprise needs. The atmosphere was lively and enthusiastic.