NSU introduces writing center | University News

Dr. Sukanto Roy begun the ceremony by introducing the guests and the four student peer tutors, who will be working at the Writing Center. He said, “The Writing Center will offer students help with any type of writing at any part of the writing process and will be of a great help to the students.”.

The Department of English and Modern Languages at North South University (NSU) has introduced the NSU Writing Center Inauguration Ceremony on Tuesday (May 27). The event starts with a ribbon cutting by the Chief Guest, Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of NSU, said a press release.

Present at the event were Chief Guest, Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of NSU; Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor, NSU; Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer & Pro-Vice Chancellor (In-charge), NSU; Professor Md. Rizwanul Islam, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, NSU; Dr. Nazia Manzoor, Assistant Professor & Chair, Department of English and Modern Languages, NSU; Dr. Sukanto Roy, Assistant Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, NSU; and members of the NSU faculty and student body.

Dr. Sukanto Roy begun the ceremony by introducing the guests and the four student peer tutors, who will be working at the Writing Center. He said, “The Writing Center will offer students help with any type of writing at any part of the writing process and will be of a great help to the students.”.

Dr. Nazia Manzoor remarked that this was an extremely happy occasion and that “There is no such thing called bad writing. There are only two types of writers- writers who care and writers that don’t. The peer tutors at the writing center will help to create better writers. “

Professor Md. Rizwanul Islam stated that “Ideas on their own are worth nothing, unless they are expressed properly. I am absolutely sure that the writing center will help many ideas to be expressed and will immensely benefit the students.”

Professor Abdur Rob Khan said “The impact of the Writing Center will not be marginal. There will be a significant impact on the students that come to the center.”

Chief Guest, Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of NSU said, “The Writing Center is a great imitative conducted by the university and will immensely help the students to flourish not only in their academics, but will also provide a foundation of success for their professional lives as well.”

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury proudly remarked, “Today one of my dreams has come true. We have been planning a proper writing center since our time at the Banani campus. I hope that the peer tutors will not only help students with their writing, but also encourage them to read. If you cannot read, you cannot write. Today we have started a small journey, that I am sure will improve the students’ writing capacity and will help them to enter the writing world.”