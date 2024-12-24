Nsu launches liberation war research center

Dr. Mahbubur Rahman, Professor and Chairman of DHP moderated the session. Dr. Rahman emphasized documenting the correct history of liberation war and said, “We need to keep the record straight.” He announced a number of projects to undertake including oral history and memory studies.

North South University officially launched the Liberation War Research Center (LRC) on (Tuesday December. An inaugural seminar on Bijoy Ekattor: Amader Gourab Gatha (“Bijoy 71: Tales of our Glory”) was organized by the Department of History and Philosophy (DHP) on this occasion.

Dr. Mahbubur Rahman, Professor and Chairman of DHP moderated the session. Dr. Rahman emphasized documenting the correct history of liberation war and said, “We need to keep the record straight.” He announced a number of projects to undertake including oral history and memory studies.

Major Gen (retd) Dr. Sarwar Hossain, author of the book “1971-Resistaonce, Resilience and Redemption”, discussed the military and defense aspects of the liberation war, said a press release.

Renowned historian, Professor Afsan Chowdhury from BRAC University emphasized the impassionate approach towards historical investigation.

He shared with the audience some of his ethnographic research works carried on in rural Bangladesh. He commented that the deification of a topic is an obstacle to objective research on liberation war.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, presided over the seminar. In his speech, Prof Chowdhury encouraged the newly launched LRC to introduce projects on archiving and documentation of liberation war. He also requested LRC to explore the possibilities of projects for joint collaboration with elite universities, at home and abroad.

Dr. Rizwanul Islam, Professor and Dean of School of Humanities and Social Sciences, while giving the vote of thanks commented that we should be aware of the fact that history may offer multiple narratives and voices.