NSU organizes roundtable | University News

The Center for Migration Studies (CMS) at the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University (NSU), organized a roundtable titled ‘Labour Rights in Bangladesh: Challenges, Reforms, and Possibilities’ to mark International Labour Day 2025.

The event brought together notable members of the Labour Reform Commission, trade unions, leading policymakers, researchers, labour rights advocates, and representatives from the International Labour Organization (ILO) to critically review the recent Labour Reformation Commission’s report and chart a path for implementing the recommendations, said a press release on Tuesday (April 29).

In the event, Brig Gen (retd.) Dr. M Sakhawat Hussain, Adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Shipping, recounted first-hand experiences confronting poor labour practices.

He firmly stated, ‘Business owners must bear the responsibility of fair treatment of workers. Academics must work closely with the government to help ensure labour rights and sustainability.’

He stressed the necessity of holding employers accountable and integrating informal sector workers into formal protections.

The session concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NSU and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, solidifying collaboration on labour research, education, and policy development.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Ishrat Zakia Sultana, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology (PSS), NSU, stressed that in a global environment where tariffs increasingly hurt vulnerable workers, protecting labour rights must become a top national priority.

Professor Dr. Md. Rizwanul Islam, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, NSU, praised the Labour Reformation Commission’s inclusive consultation process. However, he emphasized the need for actionable recommendations that align with ground realities to drive genuine reform.

Dr. Selim Reza, Coordinator of CMS and Associate Professor at NSU, highlighted that the commission’s report reflects the aspirations of Bangladesh’s 80 million workers. He noted the report’s forward-looking proposals, including the creation of a permanent Wage Commission, a digital labour force registration system, and expanded maternity benefits.