NSU ranks as the top private university in Bangladesh | University News

North South University (NSU) ranks in the 951–1000 band of the QS World University Rankings, standing among 4,150 participating institutions from 143 countries. The results were officially released on Thursday, June 19, 2025. This is the top position among all private universities in Bangladesh.

It is important to observe that participation in the QS World University Rankings is voluntary, and QS does not collect any information on its own. Hence, the rankings only represent the universities that voluntarily agreed to participate, rather than providing a comprehensive ranking of all the universities in the world.

Within Bangladesh, NSU ranked third overall among all the participating universities. NSU ranked highly in several important categories, including first in employer reputation and international faculty. The university ranked third in academic reputation and employment outcomes, placed fourth for sustainability, and earned the fifth spot for international research network, international students, and international student diversity. Additionally, NSU was ranked tenth for faculty-student ratio and eleventh for citations per faculty.

The Vice-Chancellor of NSU Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said, ‘This achievement shows how everyone at NSU has been working hard. My gratitude to the NSU family for always aiming for the best. Because of their dedication, we've reached and retained this milestone.’

This recognition as the top-ranked private university in Bangladesh shows the potential of the whole NSU community to push boundaries and influence the future of education both nationally and internationally.