NSU SHSS hosts Alumni Colloquium Series Summer | University News

...

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) at North South University hosted the second session of the SHSS Alumni Colloquium Series on Wednesday June 18 2025, at the SHSS Conference Room. Three alumni of North South University presented their research papers at the event. Imtrita Hossain Elma, an alumna of the Department of Law, presented a paper titled, “Ecocide as a Crime in Bangladesh: A Constitutional Obligation or Legal Impossibility?”, Syed Shahnawaz Mohsin, an alumnus of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) presented a paper titled, “Bridging the Gap – From Campus to Career and Anika Afrin, an alumna of Department of English and Modern Languages presented a paper titled, “The Grass in not always greener: Navigating EFL teachers’ emotions and tension”.

The Special Guest of the event was Dr. Mohammed Nuruzzaman, Professor of the Department of Political Science, North South University. The event was moderated by Dr. Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, Associate Professor, Department of English and Modern Language, North South University. Professor Md. Rizwanul Islam, Professor of Law and Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, provided the opening remarks. He introduced the audience to the presenters’ research topics. Faculty members and students from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) attended the lecture.

Ms. Afrin, in her speech, explored the emotional experiences and professional tensions of tertiary EFL teachers in Bangladesh, highlighting the need for institutional support and sustainable development through the lens of ecological systems theory. Ms. Elma emphasized in her presentation that despite legal and institutional challenges, recognizing ecocide as a crime is both necessary and achievable. Mr. Mohsin examined the gap between academic preparation and workplace expectations, urging students to rethink career readiness and embrace proactive professional development in both global and local job markets. During the Q&A session, faculty members and students actively engaged the speakers in thoughtful discussions about their research. After the session, Dr. Mohammed Nuruzzaman gave his valuable remarks to the presenters regarding their research papers. The seminar concluded with Professor Rizwanul Islam presenting crests to the speakers in appreciation of their valuable insights.