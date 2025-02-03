NSU signs deals with GBL | University News

Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of NSU, reiterated the importance of bridging academia and industry, saying, "By collaborating with Beacon Pharmaceuticals, we aim to provide our students with hands-on learning experiences and contribute to cutting-edge research that will benefit Bangladesh’s healthcare sector."

North South University (NSU) has taken a step in fostering industry-academia collaboration by signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Globe Biotech Limited (GBL) and Beacon Pharmaceuticals.

These partnerships aim to drive innovation in genomics, biomedical research, and pharmaceutical development, positioning Bangladesh as a hub for cutting-edge scientific advancements.

The NSU Genome Research Institute (NGRI) and Globe Biotech Limited (GBL) have entered into a five-year partnership to strengthen collaborative research in genomics, bioinformatics, and drug discovery. This collaboration will focus on multi-omics research, particularly in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer biomarker discovery, precision medicine, and AI-driven data analysis. The partnership will provide researchers access to state-of-the-art sequencing, proteomics, and metabolomics technologies, fostering knowledge exchange and translational applications in healthcare innovation, said a press release on Monday.

Under the agreement, NGRI will contribute its expertise in whole-genome and RNA sequencing, while GBL will provide specialized knowledge in proteomics, metabolomics, and drug discovery. The partnership will also support joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and funding applications for national and international grants.

Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of NSU, emphasized the importance of academia-industry collaboration in advancing biomedical research, stating, "This partnership will enhance our capacity to address critical healthcare challenges through cutting-edge genomics and multi-omics research."

Md. Harunur Rashid, Chairman of GBL, said, "Our collaboration with NSU will accelerate scientific discoveries and contribute to the development of novel therapeutics and precision medicine solutions."

In a separate initiative, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of NSU and Beacon Pharmaceuticals have signed an MoU to collaborate on the Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation (HEAT) project under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

This partnership aims to establish a long-term industry-academia framework to foster research, innovation, and skill development in the pharmaceutical sector.

The collaboration will focus on pharmaceutical research, drug development, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs, aligning with Bangladesh’s national goals for higher education and technological advancement.

Professor Md. Hossain Shariare, Chairman of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at NSU, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This partnership will contribute to the sustainable growth of the healthcare sector by focusing on innovative pharmaceutical research and capacity-building initiatives."

At the signing ceremony, Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of NSU, reiterated the importance of bridging academia and industry, saying, "By collaborating with Beacon Pharmaceuticals, we aim to provide our students with hands-on learning experiences and contribute to cutting-edge research that will benefit Bangladesh’s healthcare sector."

Md. Ebadul Karim, Managing Director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, adding, "As one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, we are committed to fostering innovation and research.