NSU Trustee serves as treasurer of ACBSP South Asia Regional Council | University News

Benajir Ahmed is one of the founding life members and former chairman of the Board of Trustees of North South University (NSU), Bangladesh’s first private university. His leadership journey also includes notable roles as the former President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), and as a former Governor of Lions Clubs International.

Benajir Ahmed, a prominent industrialist and esteemed education advocate, has been unanimously elected as the Treasurer of the South Asia Regional Council of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). The election & announcement was made during the prestigious ACBSP Annual Conference held June 19-22 this year in Las Vegas, USA.

The ACBSP, a globally recognized accreditation body based in the United States, promotes continuous improvement and recognizes excellence in business education worldwide. The South Asia Regional Council plays a key role in advancing business education quality across countries in the region. Mr. Ahmed’s election signifies a growing influence of Bangladeshi academic leadership on the global stage.

Benajir Ahmed expressed his gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him by fellow council members. “It is a great honor to represent Bangladesh and to contribute to enhancing academic excellence in business education across South Asia. I remain committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and global standards in our academic institutions,” he said.

Mr. Ahmed’s election to this significant position not only strengthens Bangladesh’s academic diplomacy but also highlights North South University’s continued engagement in global quality assurance and academic leadership platforms.

The event brought together academic leaders and business education professionals from across the globe, providing a vibrant forum for sharing best practices, advancing accreditation standards, and shaping the future of business education.