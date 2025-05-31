NU holds honours admission test today after 12 years | University News

The university is resuming honours admission test after more than a decade as since 2014 it had been admitting honours students in a merit-based system.

National University is going to hold its honours admission test today in the educational institutions under it across the country.

University vice-chancellor Professor ASM Amanullah came up with the information at a press conference at its Dhaka office.

Considering the current inclement weather, they would also take steps to consider if any candidate misses the admission test.

According to NU, 5,60,595 candidates are scheduled to take the admission test, vying for around 4,40,000 seats.

The test will be held between 11:00am and 12 noon today at 137 exam centres across the country.

The vice-chancellor said that all the exam centres are in the district headquarters.

‘The ongoing depression has become weaker and we hope that all candidates will be able to attend the test,’ he said, adding that only candidates from Hatiya upazila, which is an island in the Bay of Bengal, might miss the test due to disruption in communications.

‘If any candidate misses the test for inclement weather we may hold the test again for them or consider their merit,’ he said.

Replying to a question, the professor said that he was unable to answer why honours admission test system was ditched.

From this year the admission test for aspiring honours students started against, he said, as part of the university’s reform process.

The admission test will have 100 multiple-choice questions, 20 each for Bangla, English and general knowledge and 40 for each group—humanities, science and commerce.

The admission test pass mark is 35, while for the preparation of the final result the results in the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate examinations will be taken into consideration.

The press conference was attended, among others, by NU pro-vice chancellor Professor Md Lutfor Rahaman and deans of different faculties and directors of different institutes.