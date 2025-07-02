NU launches 'July Shaheed Smrity Scholarship' | University News

After inaugurating the month-long programme to mark the anniversary of the mass uprising, Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus handed over the scholarship's cheques among three NU students at his office here on Tuesday.

The National University (NU) has decided to offer July Shaheed Smrity Scholarship' every year to its students in recognition of their significant role during the July uprising.Under the scholarship, the graduate, post graduate students with special needs, marginal and deprived meritorious students of different colleges and Institutes under the NU will get the lump sum assistance.

After inaugurating the month-long programme to mark the anniversary of the mass uprising, Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus handed over the scholarship's cheques among three NU students at his office here on Tuesday.

A total of 2,040 students of 725 institutes will get the scholarship this year as the National University is the custodian organisation of 40 lakh students and nearly 2,250 colleges across the country.

At least 32 students of the National University have been martyred during the July uprising.

Taking part in the programme, Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar said the youth of the country had introduced a glorious episode in the history of the country one year ago.

Due to that historical uprising, the whole nation again turned to a rights holder citizen from deprived people, he said.

Describing the activities of the immediate past government, the education adviser said that the ousted Awami League (AL) had done farce in the name of the elections one after another.

Even they [the AL-led government] have committed anti-humanitarian crimes by using state and party cadres aiming at reining the movement organised by the students and people at the last stage, he continued.

He said, "It is difficult to bring the members and associates of the ousted government to work, but we have started the necessary jobs in this regard."Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Dr ASM Amanullah, Pro-VC Prof Dr M Lutfar Rahman and Treasurer Prof Dr ATM Jafrul Azam were also present at the cheque-distribution ceremony.

source : BSS