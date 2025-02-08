NU, NSU sign MoU for academic collaboration | University News

In the conference room of the National University's vice-chancellor's office, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National University and North South University.

DHAKA, Feb 7, 2025 (BSS) - National University (NU) and North South University (NSU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today aiming to foster academic excellence and research collaboration.

A press release of the NU said the MoU focuses on the exchange of knowledge and ideas across various domains and objectives to upgrade NU’s curriculum and syllabus to enhance alignment with global standards.

It will enhance the employability of NU’s vast number of graduates both domestically and internationally and explore opportunities for joint research initiatives and technical advancements, the release said.

Vice-Chancellor of National University Professor Dr. ASM Amanullah and Vice-Chancellor of North South University Professor Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury signed the MoU at the conference hall of the NU vice-chancellor’s office in Gazipur.

NU Pro-VC Prof. Nurul Islam, deans, registrars, controllers of examinations and senior teachers of both institutions were present.

