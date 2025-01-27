Nu to set up multi language learning institute

Besides, Innovation and Sustainability Lab (ISL) a virtual lab will also be built to facilitate the NU students. Stern measures will also be taken to check adopting of unfair means in the Degree (Pass), Honours and Masters programmes especially in the remote examination centres. These decisions came in the 102nd Academic Council Meeting of NU.

National University (NU) is going to set up a multi-language learning institute in its campus to facilitate the students to pursue their academic and professional careers abroad.

Besides, Innovation and Sustainability Lab (ISL) a virtual lab will also be built to facilitate the NU students. Stern measures will also be taken to check adopting of unfair means in the Degree (Pass), Honours and Masters programmes especially in the remote examination centres. These decisions came in the 102nd Academic Council Meeting of NU.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Md. Lutfor Rahaman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Islam, Treasurer Professor Dr. A T M Zafrul Azam, Dean (in-charge) of the Postgraduate Studies, Training and Research Center Professor Dr. Fakir Rafiqul Alam, Dean (in-charge) of the Undergraduate Studies School, Dr. Md. Ashek Kabir Chowdhury, Dean (in-charge) of the Curriculum Development and Evaluation Center Professor Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak, Director General of Secondary and Higher Education, Registrar Molla Mahfuz Al-Hossain, Controller of Examinations Md. Enamul Karim, College Inspector Md. Abdul Hai Siddique Sarkar, university teachers, principals of government and private colleges along with other members of academic council attended the meeting.