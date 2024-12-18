NU to work with country's tourism sector: VC

Various research sessions at the workshop were conducted by Professor Dr. ASM Amanullah, Vice-Chancellor, National University, Professor Dr. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Vice-chancellor (VC) of the National University (NU) has stressed the need for speeding up development in the country's tourism sector.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a meeting organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board in the city Dr. Amanullah said, "The National University wishes to work with the tourism sector and play a significant role in turning the wheel of the national economy."

He said that tourism sector can open up newer avenues for sustainable development. "Soon after the Independence, Bangladesh's per capita income was at par with developed countries like Singapore, Malaysia, China, Vietnam and Thailand which began to slope down in the later years. We need to work out strategic plans to pull it up," said Dr. Amanullah.

Currently Tourism Hospitality Management courses are taught in 11 affiliated colleges of National University. "The number of colleges teaching such courses will soon be increased upto 50" said, the Vice-chancellor, said a press release on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony, chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Abu Taher Mohammad Jabir, was moderated by Md. Mazharul Islam, Deputy Director (Planning and Research) of BTB.

Other speakers included Begum Saleha Binti Siraj and Abu Selim Mahmudul Hasan, Directors of BTB, Professor Dr. Md. Abud Darda, Dean (In-Charge) of Curriculum Development and Evaluation Center, National University, and Associate Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Bhuyan, Department of Management, National University.

Md. Abud Darda, Dean (In-Charge) of Curriculum Development and Evaluation Center, and Associate Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Bhuyan, Department of Management, National University. The workshop was attended by 15 teachers from the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department of the National University and affiliated colleges, as well as officials from BTB.