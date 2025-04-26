NU VC urges students to enhance engagement with sports | University News

Sports keep one’s mind cheerful and play role in the development of physical and mental health which is very crucial in the life of a student, he said.

National University (NU) Vice-Chancellor Professor A. S. M. Amanullah has urged the students to enhance their engagement with sports side by side pursue their studies.

Sports keep one’s mind cheerful and play role in the development of physical and mental health which is very crucial in the life of a student, he said.

The NU VC said this while inaugurating the final phase of the "Inter-College Sports Competition of the university at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) auditorium.

Prof. Amanullah said, NU is committed for overall development of the students alongside their education.

He said the curriculum of the National University has been improved and technical education has been incorporated in the revised syllabus to create worthy citizens suiting to international standard.

NU is going under a reform process, he said adding that decisions was taken to establish independent examination centers in all districts, eight learning centers, one teacher training center and eight regional centers.

The NU has a plan to open a cultural center and a Sports Science Department, he said.

NU Pro VC and President of the Sports Board Prof. Md. Lutfar Rahman presided over the event while Director General of BKSP Brigadier General Md. Munirul Islam was present as guests.

Pro VC Prof. Md. Nurul Islam and Director of BKSP Colonel Md. Golam Mabud Hasan also spoke on the occasion.

In the two days competition, about 800 participants will compete in 13 events in the boys and girls groups.