NUB holds 40th syndicate meeting | University News

Northern University Bangladesh held its 40th syndicate meeting at the university campus in Dhaka on Saturday.

NUB vice-chancellor Md Mostafizur Rahman presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Present at the meeting were UGC-nominated NUB syndicate member and Dhaka University soil, water and environment professor Md Zakir Hossain Khan; additional secretary of the secondary and higher education division under the Ministry of Education Nurun Akhter; and NUB trustee board members Halima Sultana Zinia and Labiba Abdullah, among others.

The meeting approved the proceedings of the 39th syndicate meeting and the decisions taken in the 38th academic council meeting.

It also approved the list of newly appointed and promoted faculty members and administrative officials and various recruitment-related committees were also restructured and approved.

Additionally, the proceedings of the finance committee meeting and the results of graduate and postgraduate students—approved in the central examination committee meeting—were reviewed and ratified.

Several important decisions were made during the meeting to support the academic, administrative, and infrastructural development of the university.

Source: New Age