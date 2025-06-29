NU's TK 690cr budget for FY26 approved | University News

University Treasurer Professor Dr ATM Zafrul Azam presented the budget proposal for the FY26.

Annual budget of the National University (NU) of Taka 690 crore 17 lakh and 47 thousand has been approved for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

The 27th Senate session held at the main campus of the NU approved the budget for the FY26 and the revised budget of the fiscal year 2024-25, said a press release today.

In the proposed budget, revenue income has been projected at Taka 565 crore 34 lakh and 18 thousand, while revenue expenditure exceeded this amount, resulting in a deficit of Taka 124 crore 83 lakh and 29 thousand.

In the budget, the maximum allocation of Taka 289.03 crore has been made for the examination management sector followed by the second highest allocation of Taka 188 crore 23 lakh 19 thousand for the salary, allowances and benefits sector.

In addition, Taka 60 crore 73 lakh 60 thousand has been allocated for the general necessity sector, while Taka 51 crore 28 lakh 18 thousand for the pension and retirement benefits sector and Taka 50 crore 90 lakh has been allocated for the education ancillary sector.

The budget proposal stated that the expenditure on salary and allowances has increased by Taka 78 crore 90 lakh 33 thousand for the reinstatement of 988 dismissed officials and employees of the university.

Moreover the expenditure on pension and retirement benefits has also increased by Taka 28 crore 82 lakh 87 thousand due to the retirement of teachers and officials who have completed 25 years of service.

The NU is expected to receive a grant from the government through the University Grants Commission to meet the deficit. Before this year's budget, a revised budget of Taka 417 crore 3 lakh 19

thousand was approved for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The 27th Senate session held with NU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Amanullah was in the chair.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Md Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division Siddique Zobair, NU Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Lutfar Rahman, Pro-Vice

Chancellor Professor Dr Md Nurul Islam, Additional Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Divisional Commissioners, Chairmen of various Education Boards, Principals and Academicians of various colleges, 77 Senate

members, invited Syndicate members (as guests), Senate Secretary and University Registrar Molla Mahfuz Al-Hossain joined the meeting.