Observe July Uprising each year to check autocracy's reemergence: CA | interim government News

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the country's people to the July Uprising every year to resist reemergence of autocracy.

"We will observe this (July Uprising) every year so that we do not have to wait 16 years for another uprising again. We will do this every year so that we can destroy it immediately if there is any sign of dictatorship," he said while inaugurating a month-long programme at his office here, commemorating the July Uprising.

Professor Yunus said: "This is very important. So that we can catch it before it even shows its first leaf. So that we do not have to wait 16 years."

Mentioning that today is a glorious moment in the history, the Chief Adviser said a year ago, in this July, the movement that the students started gave the people a taste of freedom by creating an unprecedented mass uprising.

The July was an unforgettable call, an awakening of the people in the struggle to restore democracy in the country, he said.

Prof Yunus said the essence of that movement was - "Build a new Bangladesh by eliminating fascism, return the state to the hands of the people".

"Today, we have taken up the programme to commemorate the July Uprising. This is not just a matter of emotion; it is not a matter of expressing anger."

The immediate target of the mass uprising was fulfilled but there was a great dream behind it - to reconstruct a new state system and build a new Bangladesh, he said.

In his speech, Prof Yunus remembered with deep respect all those who took to the streets and held the flag of democracy high, and became the symbols of courage, sacrifice and determination during the uprising.

He said the month-long programme beginning today is not just a remembrance, but a new oath.

"We want the unity that was created among people of all classes, professions and ages of this country in July last year to be consolidated again this July," the Chief Adviser said.

He said the main goal of the programme is to make the people aware of their democratic rights, demand political accountability, and not to miss this opportunity for reforms obtained at the cost of blood.

"The path ahead of us is very difficult, but there is also great potential. History testifies that when the people wake up, no force can resist them," Prof Yunus said.

With that belief, the Chief Adviser called upon all to make this July the month of mass awakening and unity.

Through this programme, throughout the month of July-August, he said, they will revive every day of the last year for which the young students, commoners, rickshaw pullers, and workers were martyred and injured, and they will take a new oath to implement that goal.

"And we will do this every year, so that dictator cannot raise its head again in any way," Prof Yunus said.

He inaugurated the month-long programme to commemorate the July Uprising and wished the programme a success.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Education Adviser CR Abrar also spoke.

On the occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus unveiled the QR code of the programme.

He also handed over scholarship cheques to three National University students.

source : BSS