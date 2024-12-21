One killed as JU bus, motorbike collide in Savar

Witnesses claimed that said the motorcycle was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

A motorbike rider was killed in a collision between the motorbike and a Jahangirnagar University double-decker bus on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar on Friday night.

The deceased was Sohrab Hossain, 44, a resident of Gangutia in Dhamrai.

Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Saugatul Alam said university bus carrying students crashed into the motorbike around 9:45pm near Thana Stand area of Savar when it was returning to the university, leaving, Sohrab critically injured.

He was rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at about 11:50 pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital’s Neuro ICU.

Witnesses claimed that said the motorcycle was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Jahangirnagar University proctor Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said, ‘According to many witnesses, the motorcycle was passing on the wrong side of the road. Such an accident and loss of life is very unfortunate. The university administration is deeply shocked and saddened by this incident. We will reach out to the victim’s family and provide our all-out support to stand by them in this difficult time.’

