One-minute internet blackout removed from July programme: Farooki | interim government News

One-minute internet blackout removed from July programme: Farooki

Amader Barta English Desk
Amader Barta English Desk
interim government 03/07/2025 03:53 pmPublished:
- +
interim government 03/07/2025 03:53 pmPublished:
We had doubts about one of the events of the July commemoration programme from the planning stage. We have cut only one programme several times, and it was added again. Many of us agreed that 'one minute internet blackout' is probably not a great idea," he wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

#Interim government #Mostofa Sarwar Farooki #Adviser #Advisor to the interim government #july protest

One minute internet blackout removed from july programme farooki

The interim government has dropped the symbolic one-minute internet blackout from the July Commemoration programme, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said today.

"We had doubts about one of the events of the July commemoration programme from the planning stage. We have cut only one programme several times, and it was added again. Many of us agreed that 'one minute internet blackout' is probably not a great idea," he wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

Farooki said they decided in a quick meeting that there would be no one-minute symbolic internet blackout programme and the revised slides are being shared.

Apart from this, he said, all the programmes remain unchanged. "Let's reconnect, regroup and reignite the very July fire," he wrote.

source : BSS

#Interim government #Mostofa Sarwar Farooki #Adviser #Advisor to the interim government #july protest