One more dies of dengue 386 hospitalised | Miscellaneous News

With the new death, the death toll climbs to 43, according to the Directorate General of Health Services data. The deceased dengue patient was a 46-year-old man undergoing treatment at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

One more dengue patient died in hospital in the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday, while 386 others were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever across the country.

With the new death, the death toll climbs to 43, according to the Directorate General of Health Services data.

The deceased dengue patient was a 46-year-old man undergoing treatment at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

The number of patients hospitalised with the disease this year rose to 10,682, while 19 of the fatalities were recorded in June alone.

Some 68 new patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city until Tuesday, said the DGHS.

Division-wise, 73 were hospitalised in Dhaka division, eight in Mymensingh, 16 in Khulna, 19 in Chattogram, 163 in Barishal and 39 in Rajshahi division.

In January, 1,161 people were hospitalised with the viral fever, 374 in February, 336 in March, 701 in April, and 1,773 in May.

Dengue outbreak was first officially reported in the country in 2000 when 93 people died and 5,551 patients were hospitalised, according to DGHS data. Dengue killed 1,705 people and sent 3,21,179 others to hospital in 2023 against 853 deaths and 2,44,246 hospitalisations between 2000 and 2022, the DGHS data showed.

Past year, the country witnessed a severe dengue outbreak that resulted in 575 deaths and 1,01,214 reported cases. A total of 1,00,040 patients recovered in the period.