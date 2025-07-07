One student expelled, 2,231 absent on 5th day of HSC exams in Jashore Board | Exams News

One student expelled, 2,231 absent on 5th day of HSC exams in Jashore Board

JEB reported that on the 5th day 94,595 out of 96,826 students appeared in the examination in 240 cantres of 575 colleges.

The 5th day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination under the Jashore Education Board passed off peacefully today.

One examinee was expelled from the ICT examination for adopting unfair means, board sources said.

A total of 2,231 students were absent today and several vigilance teams consisting of teachers and magistrates visited different centres.

Jashore Board reported that on the 5th day 94,595 out of 96,826 students appeared in the examination in 240 cantres of 575 colleges.

Jashore Board controller, Professor Dr. Abdul Matin, told that the authorities had taken all possible measures to conduct the examinations in free and fair manner.

A total of one examinee was expelled in a Bagerhat centre today for adopting unfair means during the examination today, he added.

Source: BSS