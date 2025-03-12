Only MBBS, BDS holders can use 'Dr' before names: HC | Medical News

Only MBBS, BDS holders can use 'Dr' before names: HC

The HC bench of Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Shathika Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing a writ petition seeking necessary directives to this effect.

The High Court today directed that only individuals who have completed their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees can use the title "Dr".

The HC bench of Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Shathika Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing a writ petition seeking necessary directives to this effect.

The court also clarified that those who have already used "Dr" before their names without completing MBBS or BDS degrees cannot be punished.

Source: UNB