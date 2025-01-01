Only six crore books delivered, education adviser apologises

Earlier, Prof AKM Reazul Hassan, chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), said, "We have revised 441 books in just two and a half months. Six crore books have already been distributed, while another four crore waiting to be loaded onto trucks."

A total of 41 crore books will be delivered to students by January 20

Distribution of free textbooks for the new academic began across the country today. However, the government has been able to deliver only six crore out of total 41 crore books to students across the country on the first day of the new year, .

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, education adviser of the interim government, expressed the government's apologies for this delay, at a programme at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital today.

Speaking at the event held he said, "We are sincerely sorry to the students and their parents for not being able to distribute new books to all students nationwide on the first day of the new year."

He said, "We aim to distribute all books for primary and tenth-grade students by January 5, eight secondary textbooks by January 10, and all remaining textbooks by January 20."

Around 41 crore new books are being printed and distributed among 4.4 crores of students this year.

Source: the daily star