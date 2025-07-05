Opponents of July declaration guardians of Mujibism: Nahid | Politics News

Nahid was addressing a street rally at Mukta Mancha at Sat Matha intersection in the district town during the party’s July street march programme.

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Md Nahid Islam today said the July declaration must be incorporated in the constitution.

“July is not a matter of emotion rather our political manifesto, our political destination. The future of Bangladesh will be guided by the path of July. Those who do not want to incorporate the July declaration in the constitution are the new guardians of Mujibism,” he said.

Nahid was addressing a street rally at Mukta Mancha at Sat Matha intersection in the district town during the party’s July street march programme.

“We waged a mass uprising to protest against political discrimination. We do not want any discrimination. National Citizen Party will fight for all the civic amenities of the people of Bogura,” he said.

He said after the mass uprising of 2024, independent judiciary, police and administration must be ensured.

“If anyone wants to return to that old structure, his or her consequences will be the same as those Mujibist friends,” he said.

Demanding for building a new Bangladesh, Nahid said, "We have said that a new Bangladesh is needed. We didn’t come to be a new player in the old game. We have come to change the rules of the game. Politics must be changed. The youth must come forward to take charge of Bangladesh," he said adding that NCP wants to build a democratic and discrimination free new Bangladesh.

“A new political party has come before you. An alternative has come before you for whom you have been waiting for the last 54 years,” he said.