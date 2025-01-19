Outsider detained at ju female dormitory

According to hall sources, around 10:00pm, Parvez entered the dormitory disguised as a woman, wearing a bindi, a palazzo, and a shawl that covered his face. His attire and behaviour raised suspicion among students, who immediately informed the hall superintendent.

Authorities of Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, a female dormitory at Jahangirnagar University, detained an outsider from a room inside the hall last night.

The incident occurred around 11:30pm.

The detainee, Ashraful Islam, alias Jajabor Parvez, claimed to be a resident of Double Mooring, Chattogram, and said he had come to the university to attend the Heem Utshab festival.

According to hall sources, around 10:00pm, Parvez entered the dormitory disguised as a woman, wearing a bindi, a palazzo, and a shawl that covered his face. His attire and behaviour raised suspicion among students, who immediately informed the hall superintendent.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, authorities found Parvez in the room of a student from the 52nd batch of the Drama and Dramatics Department. He was sitting on a bed when the hall superintendent and others arrived.

Parvez was subsequently handed over to Ashulia police in the presence of the hall provost and the university's proctorial team.

When questioned, Parvez said, "We've been close friends for seven years. I have no immoral relationship with her. I came to the campus for Heem Utshab and stayed because I couldn't find a place to spend the night."

The student in whose room Parvez was found said, "We are good friends, and I brought him here because he had nowhere else to stay."

The incident sparked protests on campus late at night, with students demanding strict action against the involved student and improved security measures at the dormitory.

Hall Superintendent Nadia Sultana confirmed the incident, saying, "We found the outsider in the room after being informed of suspicious activity. The matter was promptly reported to the hall provost."

Proctor AKM Rashidul Alam said, "The detained individual has been handed over to the police, and legal action will be taken against him. The student involved will face disciplinary measures as per university regulations."

Source: The daily star