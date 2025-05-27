Over 1,100 Kuet Staff and Employees Unpaid in Absence of Vice-Chancellor | University News

Over 1,100 Kuet Staff and Employees Unpaid in Absence of Vice-Chancellor

More than 1,100 teachers, staff and employees have not received their salaries, wages or Eid-ul-Azha bonuses. Frustration is growing across the university, according to insiders.

Financial and administrative activities at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) have come to a standstill as the university remains without a vice-chancellor (VC) for over a week.

They said the university accounts section said no financial activity is possible without the VC’s signature. Monthly payments to around 350 teachers, 200 officials and 500 employees remain pending.

Thirty outsourced guards have not been paid for April. Over 500 minimum-wage workers are struggling without income.

Dr Zulfiqer Hossain, Kuet’s structure and academic expansion coordinator, said a Tk 600 crore project remains unpaid, contractors hinted they will stop work if not paid before Eid and the fiscal year ends on June 30.

He said no project bills have been signed since VC Masud left. Work on all projects may stop if a new VC is not appointed soon.

Chief Engineer ABM Mamunur Rashid said contractors are not being paid on time, their work pace has slowed and ongoing projects may shut down midway.

He said salaries, wages and bonuses for all Kuet personnel have stopped and called the recruitment of a new VC a crying need.

The Kuet community has urged immediate appointment of an active and capable VC. They fear further delay will deepen the crisis.

On May 19, interim VC Dr Md Hazrat Ali informed he was travelling to Dhaka for official work. He resigned on 22 May.

The move followed heavy pressure from the student movement.