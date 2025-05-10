Pakistan accuses India of missile attacks on air bases, says retaliation underway | Miscellaneous News

Pakistan accuses India of missile attacks on air bases, says retaliation underway

In a televised address, military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif stated that Pakistan's air force remains secure and noted that some Indian missiles had landed within Indian territory, specifically in Punjab.

Pakistan has claimed that India launched missile strikes on three of its air bases on Saturday, though most were intercepted. In response, Pakistan says it has begun retaliatory attacks. This marks a serious escalation in tensions following a deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month, which India blames on Pakistan.

According to the Pakistani military, it launched Fateh medium-range missiles at Indian targets, including a missile depot and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur.

“This is an extreme act of provocation,” Sharif declared.

Pakistan’s state broadcaster reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority, which oversees the country’s nuclear and missile arsenal.

Tensions have been high since April 22, when an attack in Kashmir killed 26 civilians, primarily Indian tourists. India holds Pakistan responsible for the attack, a charge Islamabad denies.

The Indian missiles reportedly struck Nur Khan airbase near Islamabad, Murid airbase in Chakwal, and Rafiqui airbase in Jhang district, eastern Punjab. Sharif also claimed that some missiles crossed into Afghanistan.

He said, “India launched six ballistic missiles from Adampur. One struck Adampur itself, while the others landed in Amritsar, Indian Punjab.”

Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir reported hearing powerful explosions in Srinagar, Jammu, and Udhampur following Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes. Former police official Shesh Paul Vaid said the recent blasts differed from earlier drone attacks and suggested military targets were hit.

India’s defense and foreign ministries have not issued official comments.

In Srinagar, locals reported being shaken by the sound of fighter jets and loud blasts near the airport, which also houses an airbase. One resident, Mohammed Yasin, said the noise frightened his children.

Despite the Indian missile strikes, life remained largely normal in Pakistan’s major cities, though all airports were closed as a precaution.

Public reaction in Pakistan appeared supportive of the military's response. Crowds in cities like Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Karachi chanted pro-army slogans.

“We’re glad our forces finally struck back,” said Muhammad Ashraf in Lahore. Another resident, Muhammad Rizwan in Multan, praised the military for defending the nation.

India’s army reported drone sightings at 26 locations in areas bordering Pakistan and Indian-controlled Kashmir, saying they were being actively monitored and intercepted.

Earlier in the week, India said it had launched airstrikes on alleged militant sites in Pakistan, killing 31 civilians. Pakistan countered by saying it downed five Indian jets.

India later claimed to have neutralized Pakistani drone and missile threats in multiple cities, including Jammu. Pakistan denied these claims. India also said it targeted Pakistani air defenses near Lahore, though these reports remain unverified.

In response to the escalating violence, the G7 urged restraint, warning of the danger to regional stability. A statement from Canada on behalf of the group expressed concern for civilian safety and called for immediate de-escalation and dialogue between the two nations.

Source : UNB