Pakistan High Commissioner calls on RU VC | University News

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in higher education and research between the two countries. Political Counselor of the Pakistan High Commission Kamran Dongal, Commercial and Investment Affairs Attach, Jain Aziz, and Social Secretary Salah Uddin were present.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Rajshahi University (RU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saleh Hasan Nakib, at the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Academic Building here.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in higher education and research between the two countries. Political Counselor of the Pakistan High Commission Kamran Dongal, Commercial and Investment Affairs Attach, Jain Aziz, and Social Secretary Salah Uddin were present.

RU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Mohammad Mayeen Uddin, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof. Md. Farid Uddin Khan, Dean of the Arts Faculty Prof. Md. Belal Hossain, and Acting Registrar of the university Prof. Iftikharul Alam Masud also attended the meeting.

The Pakistani High Commissioner stated that nearly 300 scholarships are available for Bangladeshi teachers, researchers, and students in Pakistan for higher education and research.

He also expressed keenness in sending Pakistani visiting professors of Urdu language and literature to Bangladesh.

The RU Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to the Pakistani High Commissioner, while the High Commissioner handed over books to the Vice Chancellor as a token of mutual respect.

Source: BSS